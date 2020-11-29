Brenda Massey Landrum
Brenda Massey Landrum, 68, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1952, a daughter of the late Wes Massey and Elsie Massey.
She was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church. Brenda loved spending time with her family and friends. Family was the most cherished possession that Brenda had, she was not only a wife and a mother but her families guardian angel.
In addition to her parents, she esd preceded in death by her son, Jeff Landrum; sisters, Debra Richards, Barbara Massey and Virgi Massey; snf brothers, Johnny, Kenneth, Arlie and Wayne Massey.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Landrum Sr; her sons, Ken Landrum Jr., Eli Landrum and Paul Landrum; daughter, Paula Landrum; granddaughter, Taylor Landrum; and daughter-in-law, Carrie Landrum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UVA Transplant Center, P.O. BOX 800265, Charlottesville, VA 22908.
A visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Timberlake UMC. Graveside services will be held immediately after at Virginia Memorial Park.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.