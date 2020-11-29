Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Brenda Massey Landrum
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Brenda Massey Landrum

Brenda Massey Landrum, 68, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1952, a daughter of the late Wes Massey and Elsie Massey.

She was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church. Brenda loved spending time with her family and friends. Family was the most cherished possession that Brenda had, she was not only a wife and a mother but her families guardian angel.

In addition to her parents, she esd preceded in death by her son, Jeff Landrum; sisters, Debra Richards, Barbara Massey and Virgi Massey; snf brothers, Johnny, Kenneth, Arlie and Wayne Massey.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Landrum Sr; her sons, Ken Landrum Jr., Eli Landrum and Paul Landrum; daughter, Paula Landrum; granddaughter, Taylor Landrum; and daughter-in-law, Carrie Landrum.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UVA Transplant Center, P.O. BOX 800265, Charlottesville, VA 22908.

A visitation will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Timberlake UMC. Graveside services will be held immediately after at Virginia Memorial Park.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Dec
1
Service
1:00p.m.
Timberlake UMC
Dec
1
Graveside service
Virginia Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Heaven has gained a true saint. Prayers of strength and peace for all of Mrs. Landrum's loved ones. She was a blessing and a role model to all who knew her. She will remain alive in our hearts, as we follow her example of love and care for others.
Susan Jones
November 29, 2020