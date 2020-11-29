Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria Berkley
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Gloria Berkley

October 24, 1951 - November 25, 2020

Gloria Berkley departed this life on November 25, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

She was born on October 24, 1951, to Richard and Frances Spaulding, in Bronx, N.Y.

Gloria is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Richard Berkley; her children, Richard Berkley Jr., Charlena Banks, and Amy Mitchell (foster daughter); and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 28, 2020, at Tree of Life Ministries. Interment will be held at the Spring Hill Cemetery. COVID precautions will be in place. Please wear your mask. Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My heart is broken with passing of this wonderful lady. She and her family were my neighbors for years. She was such a fixture during her years at GLTC. She was totally adored by her children and grandchildren. My prayers go out to her wonderful husband Richard. All of us from the neighborhood are feeling your loss
Jane Kreger
November 29, 2020