Rachel Dawne Taylor Davis went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Eunice Foster Taylor and William Henry Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Mason Davis and their daughter, Tessa Marie Davis, along with her siblings, W. Clifford (Elizabeth) Taylor, Judy T. (Craig) Martin, Sallie T. (Richard) Wilburn, and Gary S. (Kay) Taylor. She will also be missed by her brothers and sisters-in-law, and her beloved nieces and nephews.
We loved Rachel with all of our hearts. She was our light. She was a selfless caregiver to our family through and through. She was kind and funny. She was the best hostess and cook. She was empathetic and passionate. She was creative and actionable. She loved nature and beauty. She gave the sweetest hugs and made the silliest faces. She loved sunsets. She was beautiful inside and out. She always gave too much and put others first. She was so strong and brave. Our world will never be the same.
Rachel was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. She had many treasured friends whom she loved dearly. Rachel's love and laughter were contagious; she had a way of making everyone feel comfortable, encouraged, and important. She was always ready to serve others, and the coffee pot was always on!
A private ceremony will be held in celebration of Rachel's life. Memorial contributions may be made to Centra Hospice or Saint Jude's.
