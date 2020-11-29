Patricia King
Patricia Hoffman King, 68, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was the loving wife of Irby Garland King.
Born in Annapolis, Md., on September 15, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Alice Hermaine Schwatka and William Holmes Hoffman III. Patricia was a lifetime member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, she was the founding member and President of the Buzzard Breath Touring Region of AACA. Patricia was loved by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by six children, Buck King of Concord, Linda Sue Burke and husband, Van, of Appomattox, Missy Gartner and husband, Kenny, of Concord, Ruth Sholes and husband, George, of Rustburg, Dottie Shelton and husband, Rodney, of Madison Heights, and Jarred King and wife, Heather, of Dillwyn; three brothers, Ronnie Hoffman, Bill Hoffman and Morris Hoffman; one sister, Terri Woody; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 2 until 7 pm., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Slate River Hunting Club, 457 Austin Road, Gladstone, VA 24553.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
or 367 Community Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.