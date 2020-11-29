Menu
Patricia King
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1952
DIED
November 27, 2020
Patricia Hoffman King, 68, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was the loving wife of Irby Garland King.

Born in Annapolis, Md., on September 15, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Alice Hermaine Schwatka and William Holmes Hoffman III. Patricia was a lifetime member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, she was the founding member and President of the Buzzard Breath Touring Region of AACA. Patricia was loved by all who knew her.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by six children, Buck King of Concord, Linda Sue Burke and husband, Van, of Appomattox, Missy Gartner and husband, Kenny, of Concord, Ruth Sholes and husband, George, of Rustburg, Dottie Shelton and husband, Rodney, of Madison Heights, and Jarred King and wife, Heather, of Dillwyn; three brothers, Ronnie Hoffman, Bill Hoffman and Morris Hoffman; one sister, Terri Woody; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 2 until 7 pm., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Slate River Hunting Club, 457 Austin Road, Gladstone, VA 24553.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com or 367 Community Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Slate River Hunting Club
457 Austin Road, Gladstone, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
14 Entries
Sending love to the family. She was such a strong, independent, caring woman. Keeping everyone in my prayers.
Kailyn Wray
Friend
November 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry for the loss of your loved one.
Sandy Weeks
Friend
November 28, 2020
We are so sorry for the passing of Pat. She was a wonderful lady and Amanda and I always enjoyed talking to her when we would see her out and about. May God and the wonderful memories comfort you at this time and the days ahead. With sympathy and love.
Randall, Laura & Amanda Tayr
Friend
November 28, 2020
Frosty Peto
Friend
November 28, 2020
Garland & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of Pat's passing. She was such a sweet lady always with that beautiful smile. Hold onto the fond memories you have of her as she will always be missed by family and friends. May God comfort you and the family in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you and the family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Friend
November 28, 2020
Mom Mom,
Truly it will never be the same without you. You were such a free spirit and admired by all who knew you. Will always miss our front porch conversations and smoke breaks...I know you will always be looking out for us. See you on the other side. Love you.
Donnie, Emily, Hallie and Raelyn.
November 28, 2020
Pat was a very loving and giving person, she will be missed. Sending prayers and may God bless and give the family peace at this difficult time.
Donna (Gunter ) Branham
Friend
November 28, 2020
Pat was a truly unique person and will be missed. Prayers for the family.
Frieda Marston
Friend
November 28, 2020
Ruthie and Dottie, I didn’t know your mom personally but I know she had to be an amazing woman because of the extraordinary children she raised. I’ve known y’all a long time and think the world of you. You are wonderful people and great friends and that comes from your upbringing. Julie told me how special your mom was to her and how helpful she was back in the day when she was so sick. That says a lot about the kind of woman and friend she was. My thoughts, love and prayers go out to you during this most difficult time. I’m so very sorry for your tremendous loss.
Tammy Porterfield
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Pat's passing..Love to the family and prayers to you all..
Faye Taylor
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
My heart goes out to the family. Pat was taken way too young, but she’s in a better place now with her parents that she has missed so much. RIP Pat. I love you.
Diane Mann
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss, keeping you in thought and prayer.
Barbara Williams
Friend
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. So very sorry to the family and many prayers
Vicki Torrence
November 28, 2020
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS
LOVE CARROLL AND CHERYL MANN
Cheryl Mann
Friend
November 28, 2020