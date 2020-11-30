John Charles Nicholson
John Charles Nicholson, 71, of Lynchburg, entered the church triumphant on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was the husband of Betty Nicholson of Lynchburg.
John was born in Washington, D.C. being the youngest son of the late Robert and Mary Nicholson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Nicholson of Annapolis, Md. His surviving sister is Joanne Schmidt of Colorado.
He is survived by his wife and his children, John Nicholson Jr., and Cathleen Key. He is also survived by four grandchildren, John, Lena, John III and Zella, who were the light of his life.
John was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and was retired from the Federal Government; Natural Resources, Conservation Services.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 7336 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg VA, 24502.
Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a private service. A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at a later date.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 30, 2020.