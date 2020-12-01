Bettie Hodges Farmer
October 3, 1932 - November 27, 2020
Bettie Hodges Farmer, 88, of Evington, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of William Farmer for 67 years.
Born in Lynchburg, Va., she was a daughter of Ashby Russell Hodges Sr. and Janie Harrison Hodges. Bettie graduated from Brookville High School, where she excelled in algebra and typing. She was active for many years in the community of her Baptist church, and was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. Her warm and generous spirit will be well-remembered, as well as her skills with things she loved old-fashioned cooking, knitting, sewing, and her ability to cheer any baby.
In addition to her husband, William, she is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Farmer; son, Steve Farmer (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Ethan Farmer and Gavrielle Farmer.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Kathy Nicholls officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross, 1007 Sheffield Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502; or Evington Vol. Fire Dept., 10624 Colonial Hwy., Evington, VA 24550.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 1, 2020.