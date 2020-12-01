Menu
Bettie Hodges Farmer
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Bettie Hodges Farmer

October 3, 1932 - November 27, 2020

Bettie Hodges Farmer, 88, of Evington, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of William Farmer for 67 years.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., she was a daughter of Ashby Russell Hodges Sr. and Janie Harrison Hodges. Bettie graduated from Brookville High School, where she excelled in algebra and typing. She was active for many years in the community of her Baptist church, and was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. Her warm and generous spirit will be well-remembered, as well as her skills with things she loved old-fashioned cooking, knitting, sewing, and her ability to cheer any baby.

In addition to her husband, William, she is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Farmer; son, Steve Farmer (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Ethan Farmer and Gavrielle Farmer.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Kathy Nicholls officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross, 1007 Sheffield Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502; or Evington Vol. Fire Dept., 10624 Colonial Hwy., Evington, VA 24550.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. To send condolences please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Funeral Service

21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
So sorry to learn of Betty´s passing. We remember her from Flat Creek Baptist church years ago. A very sweet lady.
Perry and Sue Burcham
December 1, 2020
Steve , I'm sorry to hear about your mother , Prayers for your family !
William Steele
December 1, 2020