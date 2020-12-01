Menu
Essie Mays McDaniel
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Essie Mays McDaniel

Essie Mays McDaniel, 85, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Amherst County on October 31, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Richard Taylor Mays and Iarey Wheeler Mays. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Fred William McDaniel Jr.; and four brothers, Irvine Mays, Vernon Mays, Ricky Mays and Elburn Mays.

She is survived and loved by a number of nieces and nephews.

She was retired from Centra Health and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

At her request, there will be no service and burial will be private.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a charity of your choice.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 1, 2020.
