Wanda Diane Woodford Pagnozzi
Wanda Diane Woodford Pagnozzi, a resident of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Wanda was born in Lynchburg, Va., on January 19, 1950, to Earl Garnet Woodford and Irene Claytor Woodford.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Joseph Basil, and daughter, Cristina Renee Pagnozzi. She is also survived by her brother, Earl Wayne Woodford and his wife, Penny, of Richmond, Va.; Christopher Wayne Woodford, nephew of Richmond, Va.; Fiona Allison and Emmett Sean Woodford, grandniece and grandnephew of Moneta, Va.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park, 11490 Forest Rd., Forest, VA 24551. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 1, 2020.