Wanda Diane Woodford Pagnozzi
Wanda Diane Woodford Pagnozzi, a resident of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Wanda was born in Lynchburg, Va., on January 19, 1950, to Earl Garnet Woodford and Irene Claytor Woodford.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Joseph Basil, and daughter, Cristina Renee Pagnozzi. She is also survived by her brother, Earl Wayne Woodford and his wife, Penny, of Richmond, Va.; Christopher Wayne Woodford, nephew of Richmond, Va.; Fiona Allison and Emmett Sean Woodford, grandniece and grandnephew of Moneta, Va.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park, 11490 Forest Rd., Forest, VA 24551.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
11490 Forest Rd., Forest, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
All who knew Wanda will agree she was brilliant and beautiful. I cherish our childhood visits together; especially our long walks on Eagle Eyrie. I send my deepest sympathy to her family. Jane Elder Gleason
Jane Elder Gleason
December 1, 2020