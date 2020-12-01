Menu
Laverne Wimbush Poe

August 1, 1956 - November 28, 2020

Mrs. Laverne Wimbush Poe, age 64, of Brookneal, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born on August 1, 1956, to the late Mr. Silas Wimbush and Mrs. Katherine Slayton Wimbush.

She is survived by her husband, Mr. James L. Poe of the home; one daughter, Romecia Sims of Brookneal; two sons, Tyronika Poe of Morningside, Md., and James R. Poe of Brookneal; two grandchildren, Aiyana Poe and Jamere Poe; sisters, Cynthia (Min. Buster) Poe of Hopemills, N.C., Dorethia Garland of Lynchburg, and Loise (David) White of Pamplin; one brother, Silas J. White (Edna) of Lynchburg, V.; her mother-in-law, Mrs. Juanita Poe of Brookneal; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward Poe of Evington, William Poe of Brookneal, Audrey Garner of Naruna, and Arnita (Kermit) McCargo of Halifax; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 12 p.m., in the parking area of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Brookneal with interment in the Spotswood Chapel Holiness Church Cemetery in Gladys.

Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 1, 2020.
