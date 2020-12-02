Edna Mae Evans Cope
July 9, 1941 - November 27, 2020
Edna Mae Evans Cope, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving wife of William Monroe Cope for 58 years.
She was born on July 9, 1941, in Mocksville, N.C. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mae Whitley Evans and three siblings, Betty Jane Smith, Bill Evans and Jerry Sue Evans.
Edna was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Appalachian State Teachers College and was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She was an avid volunteer at the church, school, and with the American Heart Association
, and she was an amazing seamstress with great talent at making beautiful crafts.
In addition to her husband, she leaves to cherish her memory her four children and their families, Cathy, Connie, Craig, and Curt; six grandchildren, Heather, Brandon, Autumn, Caleb Forest, Eleanor and Amelia; four great-grandchildren, Kincaid, Charlie, Dean and Evie; two siblings, Micki McLeod and Harold Evans; and other relatives and friends.
An intimate, family-only, celebration of Edna's life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, by Pastor Margie Anderson and the Rev. Morgan Whitfield. A live stream is planned for remote viewing for friends and family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 2, 2020.