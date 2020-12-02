George "Buck" Thomas Childress
October 5, 1934 - November 30, 2020
George "Buck" Thomas Childress, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at The Elms Assisted Living. He was the husband of the late Phyllis Smith Childress. Born on October 5, 1934, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Ather Elmo Childress and the late Ila Price Childress.
Buck was a retired foreman for the Armor Meat Corporation. He served our country in the U.S. Navy.
In addition to his wife and parents, Buck was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Mawyer.
Buck is survived by his son, Dennis Ray Childress and his wife, Vickie, of Lynchburg; two daughters, Donna Harman and her husband, Dennis, of Concord, and Wanda Childress of Lynchburg; one sister, Ocie Jackson of Rustburg; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and other loving family members and friends.
A graveside entombment will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Fort Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum, where the American Legion Post 36-Altavista, VA, will present Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:30 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 2, 2020.