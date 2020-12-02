Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeanie Lou Nuckols Martin
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Jeanie Lou Nuckols Martin

Jeanie Lou Nuckols Martin, 73, of Lexington, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born on March 18, 1947, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Wilson Nuckols and Myra Tomlin Nuckols.

Surviving are her husband, Rodney S. Martin; children, Carolyn Hill (Wayne), Marsha Wade, Rodney S. Martin and fiancée, Joyce Zollman, and Bernard Martin (Theresa); eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Stanley, Jeannie, Myra, Megan, Joshua, Samantha, and JR; nine great grandchildren; sister, Ann Horne; and brother, Bernard W. Nuckols.

A service will be at a later time.

Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bolling Grose & Lotts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Prayers for comfort and peace in knowing that Jean was so special to each one of you. Buck, you will now have another angel to watch over you.
Brenda, Mitch, Stacey & family
December 2, 2020
So sorry to hear this. I am glad we got to talk to her in Sept. when we were in Buena Vista! Our most heartfelt sympathy to you and the family
Kenneth& Maggie McFaddin
December 2, 2020
Jean you were always a good lady and we will always remember you at all of the family reunion! Our prayers to Buck and all the family. We love you.
Rory Dunn & Kevin Dunn & Debbie Dunn & Sheila Bosiger
December 2, 2020
Jean, your love and kindness will be duly noted and your soul will travel with Jesus. Family, so sorry for your loss and may you all find comfort in knowing her soul is at peace and resting in the hands of the Lord
Marie Hensley Rooks
December 2, 2020
Jean was a part of our family for so many years and will be greatly missed. She is no longer suffering, but at peace and in a much better place than any of us are. The pain of your loss will get easier in time but know she will always be with you and she loved you all as much as you loved her.
Angel
December 2, 2020