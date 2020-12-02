Reverend Wayne Gilbert
The Reverend Wayne Gilbert, age 77, of Conway, S.C., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
He was born in Lynchburg, on January 26, 1943, son of the late Lawrence R. Gilbert and the late Mattie F. Gilbert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack R. Gilbert and Russell V. Gilbert and a sister, Mary G. Campbell.
The Reverend Wayne Gilbert was the pastor of Coastal Worship Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He was an accomplished song writer, musician, and guitar player. He went by many names, Bishop, Pastor, Reverend, Daddy, Big Dad, Granddaddy, and Husband, but his most cherished title was Minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. When he entered into your presence, he made you feel like the most important person ever.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Emily C. Gilbert; a daughter, Carol Scannell; two sons, Michael A. Gilbert and his wife, Terica and Christopher W. Gilbert Sr. and his wife, Tina. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends at their residence from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Lonni Wickard officiating. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at Beech Grove Cemetery in Roseland, Va.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 2, 2020.