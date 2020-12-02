Jessie Mae Harvey Turner
Mrs. Jessie Mae Harvey Turner departed this life on November 30, 2020, at 6:43 a.m. She was born in Pamplin, Va., to the late Garfield and Anna H. Harvey.
She was baptized at a young age and attended church regularly and was a lifelong member of C Street Baptist Church of Lynchburg, Va. She was employed by Lynchburg General Hospital, where she retired after 24 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Harry Turner; a son, Thomas Leftwich; a sister, Elizabeth Cunningham; and three brothers, John L. Harvey (Elizabeth) Henry L. Harvey, and Jerry L. Harvey.
She is survived by her son, Harry W. Harvey (Angela); her daughters, Gloria Harvey (Tim) and Susan A. Harvey; four sister, Estelle Moore, Louise, Lilly Mae, and Alice Harvey; her brother, Jack L. Harvey; a sister-in-law, Geneva Harvey; three stepsons, Harry Turner (Celeste), Herman Turner, and Jimmy Lee Horsely; six grandsons, two granddaughters, several step grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two special friends, Bill and Phyllis Richie, a host of nieces, nephews, and devoted friends.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. The interment will be held at The Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 2, 2020.