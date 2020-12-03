Michael "Mike" White
Michael "Mike" White, formerly of Lynchburg, Va., and a resident of Centreville, Va., passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va. Michael was the son of the late Mr. Raymond R. White Sr. and Mrs. Marie Lindsey White. Michael was the husband of Pearl Woodson White.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service at Tharp Funeral Home from 12 until 1 p.m.
Cards, flowers and condolences may be sent to 3208 Forest Brook Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 3, 2020.