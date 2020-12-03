Menu
Jimmie Clark "Joe" Braxton
1945 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1945
DIED
November 25, 2020
Jimmie "Joe" Clark Braxton

Jimmie Joe Braxton, 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Lynchburg Rehab & Associates after a long illness with cancer.

He was born in Amherst County, on July 1, 1945, to the late Paulina Braxton. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Braxton and a sister, Alice Battle.

Jimmie leaves to cherish his memory a stepson, Dale Braxton Sr. (Arlene) of Madison Heights; three grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Thomas (Henry) of Washington, D.C., and Erma Parrish of Lynchburg; one brother, Alfred Coles (Peggy) of Lynchburg; two devoted friends, Kenneth Dickerson and Richard Carter, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the Staff of Lynchburg Rehab & Associates for taking care of Jimmy during his stay at the facility.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.

Community Funeral Home directing

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504
Funeral services provided by:
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
RIP my friend. You will be greatly missed. My deepest condolences to his family
Roma RN
Friend
December 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
December 2, 2020