Jimmie "Joe" Clark Braxton
Jimmie Joe Braxton, 75, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Lynchburg Rehab & Associates after a long illness with cancer.
He was born in Amherst County, on July 1, 1945, to the late Paulina Braxton. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Braxton and a sister, Alice Battle.
Jimmie leaves to cherish his memory a stepson, Dale Braxton Sr. (Arlene) of Madison Heights; three grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Thomas (Henry) of Washington, D.C., and Erma Parrish of Lynchburg; one brother, Alfred Coles (Peggy) of Lynchburg; two devoted friends, Kenneth Dickerson and Richard Carter, and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Lynchburg Rehab & Associates for taking care of Jimmy during his stay at the facility.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be emailed to [email protected]
Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.
Community Funeral Home directing
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 3, 2020.