Wilmer Gaines
March 7, 1955 - November 28, 2020
On November 28, 2020, the Lord called our loved one, Wilmer "Leroy" Gaines from labor to rest. Leroy was born on March 7, 1955, to the late Deacon Irvin and Irma H. Gaines. He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Tamara Gaines; two stepdaughters, Jasmine Morris and Aysha Morris; four sisters, Dinah Alexander (Wiliam), Thelma Rosser (James) of Rustburg, Geraldine Pettigrew of Concord, V., and Phyllis Greene of Oxen Hill, MS.; one sister-in-law, Alice Elliott; also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 3, 2020.