Mr. & Mrs. Sorrells, I am so sorry to see that Brandon passed away. Words can't express what you may feel but only the Lord knows. I had to smile thinking about the times Obie would talk about Brandon's baking and had the pleasure of eating a slice of pound cake. Those are memories to keep. He was a nice person. Praying for you and your entire family.



Sincerely,

Stephanie Tucker

Stephanie Tucker Acquaintance December 2, 2020