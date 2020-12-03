Menu
Christopher Gwaltney
1987 - 2020
BORN
1987
DIED
2020
Christopher Gwaltney

March 12, 1987 - November 21, 2020

Christopher Aaron Gwaltney was born on March 12, 1987, to Michael and the late Sheila Swain Gwaltney. He departed this on November 21, 2020, peacefully at his home, in Radford, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila Swain Gwaltney.

Those left to cherish his memories are his father, Michael Gwaltney of Concord, Va.; grandmother, Helen Govan of Concord, Va.; uncles, Jack Gwaltney Jr. of Richmond, Va., and David Swain of Madison Heights, Va.; sister, Michelle Gwaltney Jones of Bronx, N.Y.; cousin, Angel Hairston (Sidney) of Boyds, Md.; special friend, Quiana Mizell of Radford, Va., and a host of loving family and friends.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Archer Creek Cemetery with Pastor Anthony Johnson, Eulogist.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Archer Creek Cemetery
