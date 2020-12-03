Pamela Jean Hart
Pamela Jean Hart passed from this life at 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, November 28, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital, after a valiant battle with Covid-19 and is now with her Heavenly Father.
Born on September 26, 1953, in Farmville, Va., she was a daughter to Lillian Barbour Hart and Edd Hill Hart. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ginger Hart of Chase City, Va., and Martha Kersey of Ruckersville, Va.
Pamela is survived by her adoring husband and best friend of 36 years, Chuck Story of Madison Heights, Va. She had one stepdaughter, Anne Carter Sweeney and her husband, Chris, of Stephens City, Va. and one stepson, Chuck Story and his wife, Vicky of Forest, Va. She also had three grandsons she treasured, Hunter and Tanner Lloyd of Stephens City, and Henry Story of Lynchburg. Pamela is also survived by her brother, Roger Hart and his wife, Linda, of Manakin-Sabot, Va.; a brother-in-law, Tom Kersey of Ruckersville, Va., and numerous nieces and nephews, who loved her as well.
She was a graduate of Longwood University and was a social worker for the Commonwealth of Virginia for 43 years, before working for C.V.T.C., where she retired in 2018. Pamela was a member of Amelon United Methodist Church, and an active advocate for the Humane Society.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A funeral service to celebrate Pamela's life will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, 10 a.m., at Whitten Monelison Chapel, with Pastor Mark Tinsley and The Rev. Susie Atkinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may take the form of contributions to your favorite Humane Society or the Monelison Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 56, Madison Heights, VA 24572.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 3, 2020.