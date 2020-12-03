Earl Lewis Horsley



Earl Lewis Horsley, known as "Eagle" to his family and friends, departed this life on November, 30, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Earl was born on April 30, 1966, to the late Earl Ferguson Jr. and Juanita Poindexter.



He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Juanita Poindexter; stepmother, Sophia Ferguson; brothers, David Ferguson (DeeDee), John Johnson, and Shawn Johnson (Carmella); and sisters, Deborah Palmer (Derrick), Constance Ferguson, Tammy Patterson (Thomas), Mary Morris (Smiley), and Doris Williams (Marvin).



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December, 4, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park.



Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family, 434-846-1337.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 3, 2020.