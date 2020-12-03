Menu
Earl Lewis Horsley
1966 - 2020
BORN
1966
DIED
2020
Earl Lewis Horsley

Earl Lewis Horsley, known as "Eagle" to his family and friends, departed this life on November, 30, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Earl was born on April 30, 1966, to the late Earl Ferguson Jr. and Juanita Poindexter.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Juanita Poindexter; stepmother, Sophia Ferguson; brothers, David Ferguson (DeeDee), John Johnson, and Shawn Johnson (Carmella); and sisters, Deborah Palmer (Derrick), Constance Ferguson, Tammy Patterson (Thomas), Mary Morris (Smiley), and Doris Williams (Marvin).

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December, 4, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home is assisting the family, 434-846-1337.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Franklin-Hutcherson Funeral Home
