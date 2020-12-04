Johnny Arthur



June 27, 1959 - November 23, 2020



Johnny "Murph" Arthur, 61, of Rustburg, passed away at home on Monday morning, November 23, 2020, following an extended illness. He was the middle son of the late Samuel A. and Gladiese Carrico Arthur.



Murph worked for many years in his family's business – Arthur's Grocery. He later earned notoriety and recognition as a popular and well-respected butcher and meat cutter in the Lynchburg area.



He was an avid outdoorsman with an enthusiastic passion for hunting and hunting dogs. He was a member of several hunt clubs across Central Virginia. Murph also enjoyed swinging a golf club – particularly in his younger days. He was a huge fan of NASCAR and country music. Murph had many loyal friends, particularly his hunting buddies, who will miss his good-natured humor and jovial spirit.



Whitten Timberlake Chapel



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 4, 2020.