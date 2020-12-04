Menu
The News & Advance
Johnny Murph Arthur
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
Johnny Arthur

June 27, 1959 - November 23, 2020

Johnny "Murph" Arthur, 61, of Rustburg, passed away at home on Monday morning, November 23, 2020, following an extended illness. He was the middle son of the late Samuel A. and Gladiese Carrico Arthur.

Murph worked for many years in his family's business – Arthur's Grocery. He later earned notoriety and recognition as a popular and well-respected butcher and meat cutter in the Lynchburg area.

He was an avid outdoorsman with an enthusiastic passion for hunting and hunting dogs. He was a member of several hunt clubs across Central Virginia. Murph also enjoyed swinging a golf club – particularly in his younger days. He was a huge fan of NASCAR and country music. Murph had many loyal friends, particularly his hunting buddies, who will miss his good-natured humor and jovial spirit.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
