William Justin "Jut" SimsWilliam Justin "Jut" Sims, 63, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Jane Sims.Surviving are a son, Justin Tyler Sims; a sister and brother-in-law, Leslie Sims Pelton and husband, George; a brother and sister-in-law, John H. Sims III and wife, Peggy; and numerous nieces and nephews.No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to son at [email protected] Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory