William Justin "Jut" Sims
William Justin "Jut" Sims

William Justin "Jut" Sims, 63, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Jane Sims.

Surviving are a son, Justin Tyler Sims; a sister and brother-in-law, Leslie Sims Pelton and husband, George; a brother and sister-in-law, John H. Sims III and wife, Peggy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to son at [email protected]

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 4, 2020.
