Lewis Marshall Jr.
June 15, 1935 - November 19, 2020
Mr. Lewis Marshall Jr., age 85, of Altavista, passed away on November 19, 2020, in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Mr. Louis Marshall Sr. and Mrs. O'Neal Thomas Marshall.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his four children, Michael Marshall of Washington, D.C., Ricky Marshall of Altavista, Va., Carolyn Covington (Connell) of Raleigh, N.C., and Vanessa Jones (Leroy) of Rustburg, Va.; one brother, Richard "Bradley" Marshall (Christine) of Clinton, Md.; one sister, Gertrude Marshall McCoy of Lynchburg, Va.; six grandchildren, Denise Covington, Greer Gladney, Justin Covington, Kendall Marshall (Domonique), Julian Marshall, and Andrew Covington; four great-grandchildren, Trinity, Jaiden, Miracle and Kendall (KJ) Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Nazareth Baptist Church Cemetery in Phenix. Condolences may be expressed at [email protected]
