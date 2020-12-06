Joseph Newton Marks
Joseph Newton Marks, 74, of Gladstone, died on Friday, November 27, 2020.
He enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing and loved animals.
Joe is survived by two children, Jeffrey Marks and Christine, and Jamie Marks Smith and Pete; five grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Watts and wife, Brenda and Hugh Watts and wife, Janice, both of Gladstone; two sisters, Faye Brooks and husband, James, of Lynchburg, and Beth Angus and husband, David, of Gladstone; numerous nieces and nephews, and special great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Payne Watts; father, Gene Newton Marks; and stepfather, William L. Watts.
Graveside funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Payne Family Cemetery. Following the service, we will say our final goodbyes at Allens Creek.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution please consider a charity of your choice
