Helen Goff WiltBorn on December 5, 1926, she passed from this life into life everlasting on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.She was predeceased by her husband, Wilson Wilt; son, Daniel K Hogan Jr.; grandson, Adam Hughes, and six siblings.Survived by her daughters, Patricia Renee Gutierrez (Francisco), Gayle O. Hughes, and Sharon O. Proffitt (John); her grandsons, Michael Hughes, James Hughes (Samantha), Joshua Hughes (Heather), Jay Proffitt (Tracy), and Justin Proffitt (Rachel) and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Bessie Roland, Margie Mawyer, Nancy New, Mary Jenkins, Bill Goff, and Barbara GoodenAs a young woman, Helen left West Virginia and came to Virginia to find her way, and that she did. She paved the way for her siblings to join her.She lived her life showing kindness to others, serving her church, being a hairstylist to friends and family, and keeping children in her home. She was a good listener by lending an ear to all who needed it. In her latter days, when sending cards was all she could manage to do, she kept up with friends to encourage them with a kind word.As a mother, she taught her children well; making sure they worked hard, knew manners, learned respect for others, and most importantly; to know and serve God. She was a good example of a praying mother, grandmother and great grandmother.We will miss her greatly, but know that she is now experiencing joy unspeakable! We are thankful!