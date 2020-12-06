Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Earl McNair Driskill
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Earl McNair Driskill

November 23, 1925 - December 1, 2020

Earl McNair Driskill, 95, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep days after suffering a heart attack. He was the husband of the late Flora Black Driskill.

Earl was born in Campbell County to the late Frank Claude Driskill and Bettie Carwile Driskill. He went to Gravel Ridge Elementary School, moved as a youth to Lynchburg and then back to Campbell County graduating from Brookville High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1944 serving in the Atlantic Theatre in World War II. After the war, he moved to Richmond for work and education in building materials and drafting. There Earl met and married the love of his life, Flora. Moving back to Lynchburg in 1957, he began his lifetime career as a home builder and developed Blue Ridge Farms (Lynchburg) and Elk Lake Trace (Forest). Earl was a music lover and sang in the choir at Forest Road United Methodist Church where he was a longtime member.

Beloved patriarch of the family, known also as "Daddy", "Uncle Earl", and "Papa", he is survived by his sons, Stephen and wife, Amelia, Vance and wife, Winnie, Blake and wife, Mallory, Craig and partner, Tina; his daughter, Vivian who was his primary caregiver; and a plethora of grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Nell Grey Fortner (Darryl) and Lillian Black; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Nancy Driskill; his brothers, Claude (Ruby), Frank (Estelle) and Dave (June) Driskill; his sisters, Virginia Elder (Howard) and Alice Driskill; and sister-in-law, Mary Frances Pressley (Norman "Red").

"How Beautiful Heaven must be

Sweet home of the happy and free

Fair haven of rest for the weary

How beautiful heaven must be "

Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a private service at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to: Forest Road United Methodist Church, 2805 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501; Or Blue Ridge PBS, P.O. Box 13246, Roanoke, VA 24032.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
We're so sorry for your family's loss. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jimmy and Carolyn Arthur
December 6, 2020