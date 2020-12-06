Earl McNair Driskill
November 23, 1925 - December 1, 2020
Earl McNair Driskill, 95, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep days after suffering a heart attack. He was the husband of the late Flora Black Driskill.
Earl was born in Campbell County to the late Frank Claude Driskill and Bettie Carwile Driskill. He went to Gravel Ridge Elementary School, moved as a youth to Lynchburg and then back to Campbell County graduating from Brookville High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1944 serving in the Atlantic Theatre in World War II. After the war, he moved to Richmond for work and education in building materials and drafting. There Earl met and married the love of his life, Flora. Moving back to Lynchburg in 1957, he began his lifetime career as a home builder and developed Blue Ridge Farms (Lynchburg) and Elk Lake Trace (Forest). Earl was a music lover and sang in the choir at Forest Road United Methodist Church where he was a longtime member.
Beloved patriarch of the family, known also as "Daddy", "Uncle Earl", and "Papa", he is survived by his sons, Stephen and wife, Amelia, Vance and wife, Winnie, Blake and wife, Mallory, Craig and partner, Tina; his daughter, Vivian who was his primary caregiver; and a plethora of grandchildren and their spouses, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Nell Grey Fortner (Darryl) and Lillian Black; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Nancy Driskill; his brothers, Claude (Ruby), Frank (Estelle) and Dave (June) Driskill; his sisters, Virginia Elder (Howard) and Alice Driskill; and sister-in-law, Mary Frances Pressley (Norman "Red").
"How Beautiful Heaven must be
Sweet home of the happy and free
Fair haven of rest for the weary
How beautiful heaven must be "
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a private service at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to: Forest Road United Methodist Church, 2805 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501; Or Blue Ridge PBS, P.O. Box 13246, Roanoke, VA 24032.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.