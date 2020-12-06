Marie Winks
August 8, 1934 - December 4, 2020
Marie Winks, 86, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1934, in Kewanee, Illinois, the daughter of the late Marie Swan and Clidd Swan. She was married to Robert Winks.
Marie had a wonderful life. She had an extremely happy childhood with wonderful parents, a sister, Phyllis, and a brother, Tom. She attended the University of Colorado receiving a Bachelor of Science and a Masters in Education. She did postgraduate work in accounting at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Nevada and the passed the CPA examination.
Marie and Robert had two wonderful and caring sons, David and Randy. While the boys were growing up, the family had many fun-filled trips water skiing and snow skiing in Colorado, Utah, and Nevada. Bob and Marie also enjoyed watching David and Randy play little league baseball and cheering for Randy as he played at Jefferson Forest High School.
She and Bob especially loved having their sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, Michael, Lucy and Joshua come to their Smith Mountain Lake house to water ski and swim. Marie was blessed with a great relationship with Laura and Diane, her daughters-in-law. She was devastated by her grandson Michael's death from a motorcycle accident, but felt very fortunate to have a brilliant grandson, Joshua, a skilled kayaker and law student, and a beautiful, musically talented and caring granddaughter, Lucy.
One of the many activities that Marie enjoyed was golf. While growing up, she and her mother played many games on a nine-hole course with sand greens. Later in life she became more skilled, and was three-time champion of the Southern Nevada Women's Championship, two-time runner-up to the Nevada State Championship. In Virginia, she was champion of the Virginia State Seniors match play tournament, Champion of the Women's Southern Seniors Golf Amateur and seven-time winner of the Women's central Virginia tournament. In her later years, she was just happy to be with friends enjoying a friendly game of golf and being outside enjoying scenery.
She taught accounting for one year at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Nevada, and then taught for twenty-six years at Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Virginia. She felt very fortunate that she had a job she loved. She marveled at how well her accounting students did their jobs after graduation. A lot of their success can be attributed to the internships that she sponsored, but her students were truly dedicated and hard working.
She is survived by her son, David and his wife, Laura; her son, Randy and his wife, Diane; a very special sister, Phyllis and her husband, Donald; and grandchildren, Lucy and Joshua Winks.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Methodist Church, Forest, Virginia, or to a charity of your choice
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.