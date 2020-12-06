Rev. Victoria Ann Murriell-White
Victoria Ann Murriell-White was born on July 12, 1944. in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Gladys Washington-Murriell and James Rufus Coleman. She was the oldest of four, two of them preceding her in death, the Rev. Cassandra Murriell-Tate and William E. Carter.
Victoria was educated in the Philadelphia public school system and also her associates degree from the Community College of Philadelphia and a Certificate in Biblical Studies in 1984.
Victoria was very active in the church throughout her life. She was a member of Poplar Street A.M.E. Zion Church before joining Triumph Baptist Church in 1992, until she relocated to Lynchburg, Va., in 2010. At that time, she joined Greater Brookville Baptist Church. Victoria surrendered her heart, body, soul, and spirit; accepting her call into the ministry of the Lord.
Victoria transitioned into eternal peace on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two children; Lynnette Powell (Dave) and David Murriell (Cynthia); one sister, Debra L. Johnson (Michael); seven grandchildren, Alyssa "Lisa" (Antonio), Chardonnay, Markus, Kevin, Shanna, Takayla, and Danielle; six great-grandchildren, Aamir, Ajanae, Kyaire, Amiya, Asai, and Alijah; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Leroy Mitchell, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.