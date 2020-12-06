Howland A. MooreMr. Howland A. Moore departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Runk and Pratt Senior Living Center. He was born on December 16, 1927, to the late James D. and Ernestine E. Moore.Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Hill Moore and daughter, Jacqueline Moore Burford.He is survived by his devoted daughter, Aretha Burford Rice (Will); granddaughter, Jacqueline A. Rice; two great-granddaughters, Shontell Burford and Tracy Burford Edwards; brother, Melvin C. Moore Sr. (Gaynelle); and sister, Shirley M. Turner.A private family service will be conducted.Community Funeral Home directing.