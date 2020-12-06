Menu
Howland A. Moore
1927 - 2020
BORN
December 16, 1927
DIED
December 3, 2020
Mr. Howland A. Moore departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Runk and Pratt Senior Living Center. He was born on December 16, 1927, to the late James D. and Ernestine E. Moore.

Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Hill Moore and daughter, Jacqueline Moore Burford.

He is survived by his devoted daughter, Aretha Burford Rice (Will); granddaughter, Jacqueline A. Rice; two great-granddaughters, Shontell Burford and Tracy Burford Edwards; brother, Melvin C. Moore Sr. (Gaynelle); and sister, Shirley M. Turner.

A private family service will be conducted.

Community Funeral Home directing.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.
