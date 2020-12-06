Joseph Purcell Knowles Jr.The Reverend Joe Knowles Jr., 85, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020, after a battle with Covid-19.Joe served the Lord as a Pastor for over 65 years and preached in churches all across the United States. Although Joe retired as pastor of the Superstition Foothills Baptist Church of Gold Canyon Arizona, he preached almost every Sunday as guest speaker in the Gold Canyon Arizona area. He had the privilege of preaching on Wednesday night, November 18, 2020, as a guest speaker at the Brown Road Baptist Church where he shared his testimony and the Gospel one last time.Joe was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dixie Hymer Knowles, his wife and partner in his ministry.He is survived by two sons, Paul Michael Knowles and Nicole, of Albany, California, and Jack Joseph Knowles and Martha, of Scottsdale, Arizona; two grandchildren, Zackary Knowles of Phoenix, Ariz., Kendra Knowles Williams of Collinsville, Ill.; and a great-granddaughter, Kyla Ellis, also of Collinsville, Ill.Joe was the son of the late Joseph P. Knowles Sr. and Ruth P. Knowles of Lynchburg, Virginia. He was the oldest of seven children. He is survived by Harold L. Knowles (Anna) of Lynchburg, Virginia, Carolyn Knowles Fauber of Bedford, Wyoming, David C. Knowles (Ernesteene) of Jonesboro, Georgia, Diane Knowles Burnett (Joe) of Athens, Georgia, Shelby Knowles Seay (James) of Lynchburg, Virginia, and John C. Knowles (Sherry) of Forest, Virginia.Joe served in the United States Air Force before the Lord called him to preach the gospel. Joe served as senior pastor in a number of churches across the U.S. including Elon Baptist Church in Elon, Virginia, and Midway Baptist Church in Phenix, Virginia. Joe and Dixie served together as "Church Planters" in the fast growing Phoenix Arizona area. Their work included establishing five new churches in that area as part of the Missions Board for the Southern Baptist Association of Arizona.Joe shared the good news of the gospel to everyone he came in contact. He said "Redeeming Grace has been my theme and shall be until I die". He will be greatly missed by all his large family and many friends across the U.S.Sunland Memorial Park & Mortuary of Sun City, Arizona. is serving the family.A memorial service will be held in Lynchburg at a later date.Sunland Memorial Park & Mortuary