Cade Nappier Jr.
Cade Franklin Nappier Jr., of Madison Heights, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
He leaves to cherish his devoted wife of 61 years, Mary Elizabeth Nappier; a daughter, Reverend Dr. Angel Nappier Taylor (George); two sons, Cade F. Nappier, III and Milton E. Nappier.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church, 1996 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, VA 22922.
Community Funeral Home directing.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.