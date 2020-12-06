Michael Albert Lambka
Michael Albert Lambka, the beloved son of Howard and Jo Lambka and brother of James passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Michael was born with Down's Syndrome and held a special place in the hearts of all who met him.
Mike graduated from the excellent training Special Education system in Dearborn, Michigan. Moving to Bedford, he worked many years for Longwood Industries. He loved to participate in Special Olympics.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Accordius Nursing Home and Lynchburg Hospice for the never ending and loving comfort Michael received.
In lieu of flowers, please think of the Alzheimer's Foundation or your favorite charity
.
A 2 p.m. graveside service will be conducted on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Longwood Cemetery in Bedford with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating.
The Lambka family and UFH request everyone follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.