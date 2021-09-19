Abigail Jacqueline McGhee
Abigail Jacqueline McGhee, 26, of Walton Drive, Appomattox, passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 14, 1994, in St. Louis, Mo.
She is survived by her father, R. Terry McGhee III and his friend, Janice Goude; a brother, Daniel Diego McGhee; her great aunt and uncle, Enek and Barbara Irby; and a very special friend, Becky Almond.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Melinda Moody McGhee; her Nana Alma Moody; and grandma, Naomi McGhee.
A memorial service and visitation will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church. The service officiated by Dr. Rusty Small will begin at 3 p.m.
The family wishes to thank Bedford Adult Day Center and Blue Ridge Residential Services for their special kindnesses to Abby.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider a donation is Abby's name to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
at www.mda.org
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.