Abigail Jacqueline McGhee
Abigail Jacqueline McGhee

Abigail Jacqueline McGhee, 26, of Walton Drive, Appomattox, passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 17, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 14, 1994, in St. Louis, Mo.

She is survived by her father, R. Terry McGhee III and his friend, Janice Goude; a brother, Daniel Diego McGhee; her great aunt and uncle, Enek and Barbara Irby; and a very special friend, Becky Almond.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Melinda Moody McGhee; her Nana Alma Moody; and grandma, Naomi McGhee.

A memorial service and visitation will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church. The service officiated by Dr. Rusty Small will begin at 3 p.m.

The family wishes to thank Bedford Adult Day Center and Blue Ridge Residential Services for their special kindnesses to Abby.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider a donation is Abby's name to The Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.mda.org

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Liberty Baptist Church
VA
Sep
21
Service
3:00p.m.
Liberty Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
6 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss ... praying for comfort for each of you ....we will miss seeing Abby at church ...
Jeff and Shawn Lee
Friend
September 22, 2021
Terry, I am so sorry to hear about abbey’s passing. You were a wonderful father to her. I have experienced the loss of a grandchild but even with that I know it does not compare to the heartache of today.

May Gods bless you and your family. I have often thought fondly about the times we shared so many years ago.

May God grant you peace,
Rick

Rickey Parker
Friend
September 21, 2021
Sending you my sympathies. I very much enjoyed knowing Abby. Saying prayers for you and your family.
Ms D
School
September 21, 2021
Sending sympathy from Walton Place neighbors
Betty Jo/Clarence Smith
September 20, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Hallie Thaxton
Friend
September 20, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Abby. May God bless Terry and Daniel during this sad time
Janet and Liz
Friend
September 19, 2021
