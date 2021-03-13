What an amazing woman left us that day. Ada was strength and compassion all in one. I had many conversations with her and she had many my grandmother. They are in heaven without a care in the world for almost 28 years! I remember visiting her after I had my first child and she looked at me adoringly and said, "You look so matronly". I left with my feelings hurt because that is not the look we go for after delivering a baby but I soon realized that was such a compliment coming from Ada! God Bless her family ... I know the loss because of my own Mom and Grandmother!

Donna Templeton Reichard March 16, 2021