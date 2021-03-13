Menu
Ada H. Murdock
Ada H.

Murdock

3/13/22- 4/23/1993 Happy Heavenly 99th Birthday, Ma & Big Ma Love, your children
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 13, 2021.
What an amazing woman left us that day. Ada was strength and compassion all in one. I had many conversations with her and she had many my grandmother. They are in heaven without a care in the world for almost 28 years! I remember visiting her after I had my first child and she looked at me adoringly and said, "You look so matronly". I left with my feelings hurt because that is not the look we go for after delivering a baby but I soon realized that was such a compliment coming from Ada! God Bless her family ... I know the loss because of my own Mom and Grandmother!
Donna Templeton Reichard
March 16, 2021
Happy 99th Birthday Ms. Ada Mae!!
Sharon Brown
March 14, 2021
Happy birthday. I remember conversations with you as Michael and I grew up. He called you Don Rickles cause you were so comical. Rejoice with the Lord Jesus today on your special day.
Michelle Johnson
March 13, 2021
