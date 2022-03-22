Addie Mae Walthall Brown Millet
Mrs. Addie Mae Walthall Brown Millet of St. Petersburg, Florida, departed this life on Wednesday evening, March 16, 2022, at the Springs of Boca Ciega Bay Nursing Home, St. Petersburg, Florida.
She was born in Campbell County, on October 14, 1925, to the late Spurgeon S. Walthall and Mazie Pannell Walthall. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lillie W. Cundiff, Elmose Walthall, Julia W. Cabler, Ethel W. Calloway, Herman Walthall, Houston Walthall, and her former husbands, William Brown and Leo Millet.
She was baptized at an early age at Cross Road Baptist Church, Evington, Virginia, and remained an active member throughout her life. She attended the Campbell County Public Schools and graduated from Campbell County Training School. She moved to New York , New York until retirement and relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida. She joined Wings Fellowship Church in St. Petersburg, Florida and remained a faithful member.
She leaves to mourn her loss siblings, Verneice W. Cabler and Alonzo Walthall; stepdaughter, Michelle Millet Knight (Samuel); step grandchildren, George Millet and Katherine Millet; a devoted niece, Providencia Cabler; a special niece, Delphine Mickles, many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Addie Mae Walthall Brown Millet's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Wings Fellowship Church St. Petersburg, Florida. The Reverend Jason Nicholas will be the Eulogist. Interment will be held at Royal Palm Cemetery, St. Petersburg Florida.
There will be a public viewing one half hour before the Funeral Service. Service of comfort rendered by A Life Tribute Funeral Care. Condolences may be expressed at www.alifetribute.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 22, 2022.