Adelle Miller Ladd
Adelle Miller Ladd, 88, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dale Eugene Ladd. Born on September 11, 1932, in Amherst County, Adelle was a daughter of the late Benjamin Brent Miller and the late Lottie Burley Miller.
Adelle was a loving daughter, wife, cousin and friend. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
Adelle is survived by her many, loving cousins and a very special friend, Joan Campbell.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at Amherst Cemetery with Pastor Steve Esterline and Pastor J.D. Surbaugh officiating. There will be an open time to pay respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Temple Baptist Church Mission Fund, P.O. Box 970, Madison Heights, VA 24572. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 24, 2021.