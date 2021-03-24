Menu
Adelle Miller Ladd
Adelle Miller Ladd

Adelle Miller Ladd, 88, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dale Eugene Ladd. Born on September 11, 1932, in Amherst County, Adelle was a daughter of the late Benjamin Brent Miller and the late Lottie Burley Miller.

Adelle was a loving daughter, wife, cousin and friend. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

Adelle is survived by her many, loving cousins and a very special friend, Joan Campbell.

A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at Amherst Cemetery with Pastor Steve Esterline and Pastor J.D. Surbaugh officiating. There will be an open time to pay respects from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Temple Baptist Church Mission Fund, P.O. Box 970, Madison Heights, VA 24572. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Mar
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Amherst Cemetery
VA
2 Entries
Sad to hear of Mrs Ladd passing. She and her husband were neighbors of my wife and I in Hans Hill for years before she moved to Royal Gardens. She entrusted me to sell her home in Hans Hill in which I come to know her more than I had as a neighbor. She was always kind and caring and we spent time together just chatting during the sale of her home and I tried to stop by and see her and stay in touch frequently until the Covid-19 curtailed this type visitation. I will always remember her and I know she will be chatting with God now. God Bless her family and friends.
jim cash
March 24, 2021
Adele was a neighbor and friend! So sorry to hear of her passing! My condolences to the family!
Duff Diane
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results