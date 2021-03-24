Sad to hear of Mrs Ladd passing. She and her husband were neighbors of my wife and I in Hans Hill for years before she moved to Royal Gardens. She entrusted me to sell her home in Hans Hill in which I come to know her more than I had as a neighbor. She was always kind and caring and we spent time together just chatting during the sale of her home and I tried to stop by and see her and stay in touch frequently until the Covid-19 curtailed this type visitation. I will always remember her and I know she will be chatting with God now. God Bless her family and friends.

jim cash March 24, 2021