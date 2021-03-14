Adelle Simons
November 3, 1927 - March 11, 2021
Adelle Tollar Simons, 93, of Evington, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Born in Lynchburg, November 3, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Jack Henry Tollar and Elsie King Reynolds. She was the widow of Orville Vernon Simons. She was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Eugene Revis; and a granddaughter, Kimberly Ann Revis.
She is survived by three sons, Kennith M. Revis (Becky) of Lynchburg, Stephen W. Revis also of Lynchburg, Ricky V. Simons (Brenda) of Concord; and a daughter, Vicki Lynn Thomas (Mike) of Goode; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great- grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Adelle was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and especially spending time with all of her family.
She retired from ITW Paktron after at least thirty years of employment.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lynchburg Humane Society or Friends of Campbell County Animal Control.
.
Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.