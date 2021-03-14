I am so very sorry for the loss of Adele she was such a sweet and funny lady. I´m so glad I had the pleasure of meeting her and working with her over the years. I never will forget how happy she was when I brought her homemade biscuits and a plate on Thanksgiving Day. She will always have a special place in my heart!! Prayer for her family and friends.

Shelley Woodroof March 16, 2021