Adelle Simons
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Adelle Simons

November 3, 1927 - March 11, 2021

Adelle Tollar Simons, 93, of Evington, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Born in Lynchburg, November 3, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Jack Henry Tollar and Elsie King Reynolds. She was the widow of Orville Vernon Simons. She was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Eugene Revis; and a granddaughter, Kimberly Ann Revis.

She is survived by three sons, Kennith M. Revis (Becky) of Lynchburg, Stephen W. Revis also of Lynchburg, Ricky V. Simons (Brenda) of Concord; and a daughter, Vicki Lynn Thomas (Mike) of Goode; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great- grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Adelle was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and especially spending time with all of her family.

She retired from ITW Paktron after at least thirty years of employment.

Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lynchburg Humane Society or Friends of Campbell County Animal Control.

Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

(434) 239-2405

Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for the loss of Adele she was such a sweet and funny lady. I´m so glad I had the pleasure of meeting her and working with her over the years. I never will forget how happy she was when I brought her homemade biscuits and a plate on Thanksgiving Day. She will always have a special place in my heart!! Prayer for her family and friends.
Shelley Woodroof
March 16, 2021
To Allison and family, my family and I offer our sincere sympathy and prayers to you. May God's comfort and strength sustain you in this difficult time.
Vivian C Hudson
March 14, 2021
I lived on Roger Drive right down the road. She was so sweet. She always had a smile and would always stop to talk. My son woukd run when he saw a walking so they could talk. She will be missed. Prayers for the family.
Nikki Fellers
March 14, 2021
I am thankful for our time together. You were the bright light in a dark time.
Mae
March 14, 2021
