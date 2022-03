This is "Green". My Family and I sends Our Condolence and We are Praying for the Family....As Next door Neighbors for years..Your Mom/Dad will Truly be missed..My Mom sends her Love....Mr. Davis..my Friend..he Always would say when asking him how was he doing..and he would say "bout half way!"..He is Truly ALL the Way Now w/God..Amen..

Edwina Wilson Neighbor December 14, 2021