Alan B. Ahrens
Alan B. Ahrens, a business executive and educator, died on September 3, 2021.
He was born on January 4, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in Chatham, N.J. He was the son of Dorothy and Judson Ahrens, a national accounts sales manager with the New York Telephone Company. He graduated with a BA from Hamilton College in 1961 and an MBA from Wharton Graduate School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1963.
He served in a variety of management positions with several companies for twenty-five years. His business career took him to Maine, New York City, Richmond, Va., Portland, Ore., and back to Richmond. Along the way, he taught a few courses as an adjunct faculty member at a community college and found he enjoyed teaching. In 1990, he made a career change and became Dean of Instruction at a career college in Richmond and, subsequently, Director of Education of another career college in Lynchburg. Since 2006, he served as a mentor with SCORE, advising over 20 business and non-profit organizations throughout the Lynchburg area.
He is survived by his daughter, Courtney, a Professor at California State University at Long Beach; his son-in-law, Ed, and his grandson, Braden (age 12); son, Chandler, an Architect and Associate Professor at Washington University in St. Louis; his daughter-in-law, Joelle, and granddaughters, Seneca (age 12) and Mira (age 11); brother, Jay and daughter-in-law, Jean of Savannah, Ga.; and niece, Jennifer and her husband, Christopher of Arlington, Mass.
A celebration of Alan's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, in the Chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that those wishing to send memorial contributions please consider: SCORE: https://scorefoundation.org/donate/
; Lynchburg Symphony: http://lynchburgsymphony.org/donate/
; or Habitat for Humanity
: https://www.lynchburghabitat.org/donate/
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 8, 2021.