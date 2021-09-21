Menu
Alan Vaughan
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Alan Vaughan

Timothy Alan Vaughan, 57, of Lynchburg passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born in Lynchburg, June 3, 1964, he was the son of Nancy Delores Crumpton of Lynchburg and the late William Marx Vaughan.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Lucy Jean Goodman.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Rose Dunn Vaughan; his brother, Daniel Vaughan and his sister, Wanda Rivers (Mark); two stepchildren, Randall Scott Goodman and Sheree Dawn Goodman and his grandchildren who knew him as Papa Alan, Randal Goodman Jr. "Little Buck", Kate Goodman "Katie Mae", Hannah Goodman "Little Onion" and Kaylee Goodman "Peedab". Rest in peace Papa Alan.

A memorial celebration of his life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Shekinah Glory Baptist Church with Dr. A.T. Dunn, Pastor Donnie Ennis and the Rev. Carlton Dunn Jr. officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Donnie & Thelma Ennis.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Children helping Children Foundation, 5434 Pleasant Valley Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the Vaughan family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Shekinah Glory Baptist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of cousin Alan, passing...I just found out today. I'm praying for all of you...Love, Cuz Candace
Candace Collins
Family
September 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Alan was a good guy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Dunnie and Cindy Mays
September 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Alan´s passing.. he was a good friend and always helped when he was aware there was a need. Prayers for his family and friends...
Paula Peters
Friend
September 21, 2021
