Albert "Al" Strayer Kemper IIIAlbert "Al" Strayer Kemper III, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, March 30, 2020.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. St. John's Episcopal Church.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg