Albert Earl Lamberth Jr.
November 3, 1946 - June 10, 2021
Albert Earl Lamberth Jr. of Darlington Heights, Va., husband of Bonnie Lamberth, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home. He was born on November 3, 1946, the son of the late Albert Earl Sr. and Rosalie M. Lamberth.
Earl retired in 2011 from Badcock and Wilcox with 41 1/2 years of service in the maintenance department. He was a man of faith with a heart of gold for all people; a true jokester and a confidant for anyone who needed him. Earl loved his family dearly and was devoted to each and everyone. He worked hard all of his life so his family could have a better life. Golf and all of his golfing buddies were his fun and relaxation. He was known throughout for his homemade sausage.
He is survived by his wife and five children, Dawn Elliott, (LT), Dana Giles (David), Wendy Phillips (Billy), Brooke Crouse (Eric), A. E. Lamberth III, 'Trey' (Stacy); nine grandchildren, and several grand dogs; six great-grandchildren. Earl is also survived by two sisters, Rose Marie Howard (Bobby) and Judy Hall (Tom); sisters-in-law, Connie Stocks (Ellis), Ronnie Ogden, the late brother-in-law, Danny Ray Nelson (Sharon), a host of extended family and Amish friends whom he loved to tease and dearly enjoyed.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville, Va. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, Charlotte Court House, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Darlington Heights Fire Department or a charity of your choice
. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 12, 2021.