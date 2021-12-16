Alfred Logan Jr.
May 24, 1963 - December 12, 2021
Mr. Alfred Logan Jr., age 58 of Gladys, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Gladys. He was the son of the late Alfred Omega Logan Sr. and Geneva Odell Adams Logan.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Cordette Clark Logan of the home; two daughters, LaTarues Logan of North Carolina and Akeya Logan of Brookneal; three stepchildren, Zarmaine Cofield, Marquita Brooks (Edward) of Clarksville, Tenn., and De'Mar St. John of Brookneal; two grandchildren, Anyria and Noah Logan; four step-grandchildren, Amari and Aubrielle Brooks, Aiden St. John and Aubrie St. John; two sisters, Deborah Logan Butler of Gladys and Janet Logan of Richmond; one brother-in-law, Timothy Mitchell of Lynchburg; four sisters-in-law, Renate' Logan of Kentucky, Vincella Simpson of High Point, N.C., Marlene Williams of Gladys and Carol Bradley of Lynchburg; aunts, Corrine Walker of Gladys and Virginia Adams of Nathalie; uncles, Ralph Adams (Bernice) of Gladys and Leon Adams of Lynchburg; devoted friends, Joyce Thacker, Jeffrey Wilkes, Greg Llewlyn, Michael (Blue), Josh, Jason (Shortie), Jason (Slusher), Clarissa Jones, Annette Woodruff and Virginia Cook; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment in Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery in Nathalie. Public viewing will be Saturday, 2021 from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2021.