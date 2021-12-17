Menu
Alfred Logan Jr.
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Alfred Logan Jr.

May 24, 1963 - December 12, 2021

Mr. Alfred Logan Jr, age 58 of Gladys, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Gladys. He was the son of the late Alfred Omega Logan Sr., and late Geneva Odell Adams Logan.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Cordette Clark Logan of the home; two daughters, LaTarues Logan of North Carolina and Akeya Logan of Brookneal; three stepchildren, Zarmaine Cofield, Marquita Brooks (Edward) of Clarksville, Tenn., and De'Mar St. John of Brookneal; two grandchildren, Anyria and Noah Logan; four step-granchildren, Amari and Aubrielle Brooks and Aiden St. John and Aubrie St. John; two sisters, Debroah Logan Butler of Gladys and Janet Logan of Richmond; one brother-in-law, Timothy Mitchell of Lynchburg; four sisters-in-law, Renate' Logan of Kentucky, Vincella Simpson of High Point, N.C., Marlene Williams of Gladys and Carol Bradley of Lynchburg; aunts, Corrine Walker of Gladys and Virginia Adams of Nathalie; uncles, Ralph Adams (Bernice) of Gladys and Leon Adams of Lynchburg; devoted friends, Joyce Thacker, Jeffrey Wilkes, Greg Llewlyn, Michael (Blue), Josh, Jason (Shortie), Jason (Slusher), Clarissa Jones, Annette Woodruff and Virginia Cook; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will begin on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment in Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery in Brookneal. Public viewing will begin on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive P. O. Box 299, Brookneal, VA
Dec
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive P. O. Box 299, Brookneal, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
Cordette so sorry for your loss -- praying for the family-- he will be missed - i can see him now on that lawn mower going to town --- such a nice guy- God bless each and every one of you !
Bonnie Day
Friend
December 21, 2021
The family of Joyce Thacker
December 18, 2021
To my cousins Deborah & Janet and the rest of the family you got my deepest sympathy. Alfred has earned his angel wings. May he rest in peace and have eternal life. R.I.P.
May Reid
Family
December 17, 2021
Chuck Morris
December 16, 2021
So Sorry for your loss, you are in my prayers Cordette. Love you my Friend
Sandra R West
December 16, 2021
