Alfred Thornton Jr.Mr. Alfred Thornton Jr., age 75, of Appomattox, died on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.He was the husband of Mrs. Annie Mae Thornton; and the father of Angela Thornton Trent (Mike Trent); and three step-children.A private immediate family memorial service will be held at the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home.