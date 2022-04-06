Alfreda Hazel Wheeler Neville
November 14, 1966 - April 3, 2022
Alfreda Hazel Wheeler Neville, age 55, of Red House, passed away on April 3, 2022, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of Sallie Eldwood Shirley Burrell Wheeler and the late Arthur Courtney Wheeler Sr.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sons, Johnny Caleb Neville Jr. and Phineas Rufus Neville; brother, Arthur Courtney Wheeler Jr.; and sister, Alberta Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny C. Neville of Pamplin; Herman Haskins, a devoted friend of Red House; sons, Rico L. Neville of Pamplin, and Abriel L. Neville of Red House; mother, Shirley B. Wheeler of Pamplin; one grandchild, Jayden Neville; two sisters, Thelma E. Gilliam (Gary) of Pamplin, and Rosa L. Goode (Boyce) of Appomattox; one brother, Herman J. Wheeler (Ellen) of Pamplin; daughter-in-law, Keyonia Chambers; brother-in-law, Mark Williams of Lynchburg; godsons, Andrez Hamlett of Lynchburg, and Lorenzo Jones of Charlotte Court House; goddaughter, Kenesha Ligon of Hampton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at White Oak Grove Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Thursday, March 8, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 6, 2022.