Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alfreda Hazel Wheeler Neville
1966 - 2022
BORN
1966
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Alfreda Hazel Wheeler Neville

November 14, 1966 - April 3, 2022

Alfreda Hazel Wheeler Neville, age 55, of Red House, passed away on April 3, 2022, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of Sallie Eldwood Shirley Burrell Wheeler and the late Arthur Courtney Wheeler Sr.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sons, Johnny Caleb Neville Jr. and Phineas Rufus Neville; brother, Arthur Courtney Wheeler Jr.; and sister, Alberta Williams.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny C. Neville of Pamplin; Herman Haskins, a devoted friend of Red House; sons, Rico L. Neville of Pamplin, and Abriel L. Neville of Red House; mother, Shirley B. Wheeler of Pamplin; one grandchild, Jayden Neville; two sisters, Thelma E. Gilliam (Gary) of Pamplin, and Rosa L. Goode (Boyce) of Appomattox; one brother, Herman J. Wheeler (Ellen) of Pamplin; daughter-in-law, Keyonia Chambers; brother-in-law, Mark Williams of Lynchburg; godsons, Andrez Hamlett of Lynchburg, and Lorenzo Jones of Charlotte Court House; goddaughter, Kenesha Ligon of Hampton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at White Oak Grove Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Thursday, March 8, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home & Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.