Alice Elizabeth Hampton
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA
Alice Elizabeth Hampton

Alice Elizabeth Hampton, age 80, of Lynchburg, Va., walked into the Kingdom of Heaven on December 24, 2021, Christmas Eve to have a glorious celebration with precious family who were waiting to greet her at Heaven's Gate. Winner of the award as the oldest to live in our family history.

She had an abundant character and was full of life – very much loved by her family and friends. Alice raised a grandson, Joshua D Hampton who became the center of her world. Technologically savvy – she created her own successful wig online store and co-owner of Image Maker Salon and Wig Studio, Forest, Va. Her faith in God helped her to survive the passing's of a much-loved husband of 50 plus years, Gerald Hampton Sr. in 2012; her son, Gerald Hampton Jr. in 2013; and her grandson, Chase Slayton in 2018. Reflecting, thankfully through the surge of Covid we chose to live life as a family unit by continuing to have contact and not separation due to the fears of this world. Family vacations, travel and family dinners of happy moments were shared and will be wonderful memories and Blessings to those of us left behind.

Alice is survived by and will be sadly missed by her daughter, Alice "Nicki" Mohler; grandsons, Ryan Slayton and wife, Melissa, Joshua Hampton, and Eddy Slayton and wife, Kristin; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Cayden, Lily, Owen; sister, Gloria Jean Palmer and husband, Vince; extended family members; and doting friend, Cathy Barlow. For we were all family and Alice was our matriarch.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Burch and Messier Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, Va., with Pastor Vestal Moore officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lynchburg Daily Bread or Bethany United Methodist Church, Rustburg.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I loved Alice so much as she was such a wonderful vibrant person. She will be so missed. My prayers go out to all her family. May God bless.
Teresa Mayberry
January 7, 2022
Wrapping Her Beautiful Family in my Love and Prayers, she will be so dearly missed by us all, what a dear she was, Godbless and prayers for all dears.
Deborah Goughnour
January 5, 2022
Nicki I am so sorry for your loss. I know you will miss her.God bless you and your family.
Fran' Osborne' Brooks
Work
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear of Alice´s passing. I worked for Alice at Today´s Stylists upon graduating from cosmetology school.
Angelia Page
Work
January 5, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
January 2, 2022
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
BP
January 2, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 2, 2022
