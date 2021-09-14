Alice Estelle Klein
December 23, 1921 - September 10, 2021
Alice Estelle Klein, 99, of Gladys died on Friday, September 10, 2021.
She was born December 23, 1921 in Gladys, a daughter of the late Frank Herbert Klein and Lutie Adams Klein.
She was an active member of Kedron Baptist Church, the Woman's Missionary Union, and narrator for the Campbell County Goodtimers.
Alice retired from Nationwide Insurance after 31 years.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Irma Whitesell Klein of Gladys and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Samuel Klein, Charles Klein, and Jacob Hoy Klein; and one sister, Yolanda Klein Day.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Kedron Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Shelton Miles.
Paying of respects will be from 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., Wednesday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Kedron Baptist Church, PO Box 38, Gladys, VA 24554 or the charity of your choice
.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service
124 Flynn Street, Gladys, VA 24554
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 14, 2021.