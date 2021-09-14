Menu
Alice Estelle Klein
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
124 Flynn Street
Gladys, VA
Alice Estelle Klein

December 23, 1921 - September 10, 2021

Alice Estelle Klein, 99, of Gladys died on Friday, September 10, 2021.

She was born December 23, 1921 in Gladys, a daughter of the late Frank Herbert Klein and Lutie Adams Klein.

She was an active member of Kedron Baptist Church, the Woman's Missionary Union, and narrator for the Campbell County Goodtimers.

Alice retired from Nationwide Insurance after 31 years.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Irma Whitesell Klein of Gladys and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Samuel Klein, Charles Klein, and Jacob Hoy Klein; and one sister, Yolanda Klein Day.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Kedron Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Shelton Miles.

Paying of respects will be from 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., Wednesday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Kedron Baptist Church, PO Box 38, Gladys, VA 24554 or the charity of your choice.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service

124 Flynn Street, Gladys, VA 24554

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Service
9:00a.m. - 8:30p.m.
Finch and Finch, Gladys
124 Flynn St, Gladys, VA
Sep
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Kedron Baptist Church Cemetery
7862 Brookneal HWY, Gladys, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Gladys
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lelia and family, I was saddened to hear about Alice. She was such a special person, always kind and friendly. I will always remember her as a bright light shining for Jesus.
Deborah Nash Burman
Friend
September 14, 2021
Worked with Alice in the 60´s. She is a wonderful lady and a pleasure to work with. Bless you all.
Bob Stephens
Work
September 14, 2021
I worked with Alice back in the 60´s at nationwide she was a sweet lady and a pleasure to work with! My sympathies to her family!
Shelby Holt
Work
September 14, 2021
