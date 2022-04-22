Menu
Alice L. Riggins
Alice L. Riggins

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12 noon at Community Funeral Home Chapel, 909 5th Street, Lynchburg, Va., with the Reverend Rodney Sandidge Officiating. Interment will follow at the Jones Family Cemetery, Rt. 60 West, Amherst, Va. Family and friends may view her remains Friday, April 22, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Community Funeral Home Lynchburg, Va. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 22, 2022.
